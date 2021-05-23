The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement Confirms U.S. Netflix Release Date

The Seven Deadly Sins has confirmed when its fifth and final season, Dragon's Judgement, will be releasing with Netflix in the United States! The fifth season of the adaptation for Nakaba Suzuki's original manga series (really fourth, but Netflix counts the four episode Signs of Holy War OVA as a season) will soon be ending its run in Japan in just a matter of weeks, and that means that it will soon be releasing outside of Japan too. But what is most surprising here is just how soon it will be releasing on the streaming service.

Netflix recently debuted a sizzle reel of all the new originals and shows coming to the streaming service for the month of June, and along with further confirmations of other new releases such as Trese, Godzilla Singular Point, and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie, Netflix confirmed that The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement will be streaming on June 28th.

(Photo: Netflix)

What is most curious about this release date is how soon it is after Dragon's Judgement ends its run in Japan. The Seven Deadly Sins will be airing the final episode of the season (which serves as the final episode of the series overall) on June 23rd, and this will bring its 24 episode run to an end overall. With a June 28th debut set for the rest of the world, it does make one wonder if the international release will be broken into parts.

Regardless of whether or not this will be the case, Dragon's Judgement might be the final season of the anime series but it won't be the end of the franchise as a whole. The Seven Deadly Sins has already announced that the anime will be continuing with a feature film set after the events of this final season. Titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light, this new movie will feature an original story from creator Nakaba Suzuki.

With a new movie on the way and Dragon's Judgement bringing the anime series to a close, there's more need than ever to check out what's to come when the new episodes release with Netflix on June 28th. What do you think? Will you be tuning in next month to see how The Seven Deadly Sins comes to an end? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

HT - ANN