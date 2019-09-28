The Seven Deadly Sins to Release Special Chapter

The Seven Deadly Sins is gearing up for the release of its third season, Wrath of the Gods, as part of the Fall 2019 anime season in October, and it’s such a big occasion that the original manga release of the series will be celebrating as well. The official website for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine teases that the next chapter of the manga will be a special 43 page long release featured in the next release of the magazine on October 2nd. This will be a fun way to get ready for the upcoming premiere of Season 3 on October 9th!

This special longer chapter is dubbed “The King Sings of Solitude” and will feature an opening page with full color along with being featured on the magazine’s cover as well. This will be the fifth story in the Seven Deadly Sins Gaiden sub series, which in the past have focused on each one of the Sins.

The manga releases of the series recently threw fans for a loop. Touting that one of its chapters would be its climax, and even going as far as titling it “Farewell, Seven Deadly Sins,” the series revealed to be continuing on as has no signs of stopping with 327 chapters currently under its belt thus far.

But the anime at least will be getting closer to the climax with the third season of the series. The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods currently has much of its plot under wraps, but it’s been made clear by promotional materials that the anime will be closer to its climax once the third season has wrapped. Featuring old and new foes alike, Meliodas, Elizabeth, and the Sins will be brought into some of their most intense battles in the series to date.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.

