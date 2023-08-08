The Seven Deadly Sins: The Grudge of Edinburgh is Now Streaming on Netflix

All good things must come to an end, as The Seven Deadly Sins is preparing to hand off the reins of the franchise to a new generation. Luckily, anime viewers are being granted the opportunity to say goodbye to Meliodas, Elizabeth, and their offspring thanks to the arrival of the second part of The Seven Deadly Sins: The Grudge of Edinburgh. If you have a Netflix subscription and want to watch the prolific adventure in the universe created by Nakaba Suzuki, you now have the opportunity.

While Grudge of Edinburgh is looking to bid a fond farewell to the first generation and their offspring, fans won't have to wait long to see the story of The Seven Deadly Sins continue. The Four Knights of the Apocalypse, the sequel series that follows brand new characters in the anime universe, will arrive on October 8th this fall. While Meliodas and company might not be in the spotlight for this new generation, it wouldn't be a surprise to see them make a comeback in the sequel series.

The Seven Deadly Sins: The Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 is Here

To help celebrate this massive anime event, Netflix has shared new images from the second film that is aiming to cap off Meliodas and Elizabeth's story via their offspring, Prince Tristan.

Can the new generation make right the grudges of the old? #TheSevenDeadlySins: Grudge of Edinburgh part 2 now streaming! pic.twitter.com/BAaCS03P9a — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) August 8, 2023

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out this new original story from The Seven Deadly Sins' creator Nakaba Suzuki, here's how Netflix describes this entry in the anime universe, "14 years since the Kingdom of Liones defeated the Demon Clan and brought peace to the land, Prince Tristan is tormented by his inability to control two great powers: the Demon Clan power of his father, Meliodas, who served as captain of the Seven Deadly Sins as the Dragon Sin of Wrath, and the Goddess Clan power of his mother, Elizabeth. When Elizabeth's life is threatened, Tristan flees the kingdom and heads toward Edinburgh, where Deathpierce – who was once a member of a group of the kingdom's Holy Knights, the Pleiades of the Azure Sky – maintains his castle. But what are Deathpierce's intentions? The wheel of fate begins to move and sweeps up even The Seven Deadly Sins..."

Will you be checking out the latest film in The Seven Deadly Sins' universe this week? Are you hyped for the arrival of The Four Knights of The Apocalypse? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Sins.