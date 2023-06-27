The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 Confirms Release Date With New Sneak Peek

The Seven Deadly Sins is continuing once more with a new feature film coming to Netflix this Summer, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 has confirmed its released date for the streaming service with some sneak peek stills giving fans an idea of what's going down in the new movie! Although The Seven Deadly Sins' original manga and anime ended their runs, it was far from the end of the franchise overall as it will soon be returning with some new sequels. The first of these efforts hit Netflix late last year, and now the Grudge of Edinburgh sequel will be debuting around the world later this Summer.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 previously announced that it would be launching with Netflix some time this August, but now a new update from Netflix has confirmed that the new movie will be releasing with the streaming service on August 8th. To celebrate the confirmation of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2's release date, Netflix has shared a new sneak peek at the feature film with the first set of stills showing off some intense fights. Check them out below:

Tristan and the gang return! The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 hits Netflix on August 8! Here's a sneak peek with four new stills.#SevenDeadlySins pic.twitter.com/svBhU8VYOm — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) June 27, 2023

What to Know For The Seven Deadly Sins Movie

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 will be streaming with Netflix on August 8th. This is the second part of a planned two-part feature film event taking place after the events of The Seven Deadly Sins anime series. Featuring Meliodas and Elizabeth's son Tristan (voiced by Ayumu Murase), The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh is directed by Bob Shirohata. You can find the first part (along with the five seasons of The Seven Deadly Sins and 2D anime movie) now streaming with Netflix.

Netflix teases The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh as such, "14 years since the Kingdom of Liones defeated the Demon Clan and brought peace to the land, Prince Tristan is tormented by his inability to control two great powers: the Demon Clan power of his father, Meliodas, who served as captain of the Seven Deadly Sins as the Dragon Sin of Wrath, and the Goddess Clan power of his mother, Elizabeth. When Elizabeth's life is threatened, Tristan flees the kingdom and heads toward Edinburgh, where Deathpierce — who was once a member of a group of the kingdom's Holy Knights, the Pleiades of the Azure Sky — maintains his castle. But what are Deathpierce's intentions? The wheel of fate begins to move and sweeps up even The Seven Deadly Sins…"

