The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 Releases New Trailer

The Seven Deadly Sins is preparing to hand off the torch to a new cast of characters with its upcoming spin-off/sequel series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Horsemen of The Apocalypse. Luckily for fans, one more movie is arriving on Netflix to examine Meliodas and Elizabeth's off-spring as The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh is arriving on Netflix next month. From the new trailer, it would seem that the anime franchise is looking to send off its former stars with a bang.

The second part of this film series will be the last for the Grudge of Edinburgh and is being promoted as the bridge between the original series to the upcoming sequel hitting Japan this October. Luckily, fans won't have to wait until the fall to check out this Netflix film as the movie has been confirmed to arrive on the streaming service on August 8th. While this might be the end for the original cast, the upcoming sequel series will have some big moments to adapt if it stays true to the manga's source material.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 Trailer

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out this new original story from The Seven Deadly Sins' creator Nakaba Suzuki, here's how Netflix describes this entry in the anime universe, "14 years since the Kingdom of Liones defeated the Demon Clan and brought peace to the land, Prince Tristan is tormented by his inability to control two great powers: the Demon Clan power of his father, Meliodas, who served as captain of the Seven Deadly Sins as the Dragon Sin of Wrath, and the Goddess Clan power of his mother, Elizabeth. When Elizabeth's life is threatened, Tristan flees the kingdom and heads toward Edinburgh, where Deathpierce — who was once a member of a group of the kingdom's Holy Knights, the Pleiades of the Azure Sky — maintains his castle. But what are Deathpierce's intentions? The wheel of fate begins to move and sweeps up even The Seven Deadly Sins…"

What did you think of the first part of the Grudge of Edinburgh? Will you be sad to say goodbye to Meliodas, Elizabeth, and their offspring? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Sins.