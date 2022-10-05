The Simpsons: IT Tribute Episode Images Revealed

Earlier this summer The Simpsons confirmed that season 34 of the series will actually have two Halloween-centric episodes, with the series not only releasing its trademark Treehouse of Horror episode (their 33rd in a row) but also an episode that is entirely a parody of Stephen King's IT. Titled Treehouse of Horror Presents: Not IT, the episode will see Krusty will take on the role of Pennywise the Clown along with Homer, Marge, Carl, Moe, and Comic Book Guy filling in as the various kids from the story (like the novel and the adaptations, both the young and adult versions of the characters will be depicted). The first official photos from the IT special have been released which you can find below!

"We've never done a single fantastical, bloody, scary, dark story, told over the scope of the 20 minutes and 40 seconds that is an episode," executive producer Matt Selman previously told Variety about the episode. "I think the fans are going to be really excited. Certainly, the tattoos already exist of Krusty as Pennywise. So we're just writing about the tattoos now. You want as many tattoo-worthy moments in your episodes as you can."

Set to air on Sunday, October 23 on FOX, the episode is described as follows by the network: In this "Treehouse of Horror" Halloween episode... Homer and his teenaged friends are pursued by a killer clown in a spoof of Stephen King's novel "It" in the all-new "Not It" episode of The Simpsons.