The Venture Bros. Creators Talk Series’ Expansive Continuity (Exclusive)

The Venture Bros story is about to come to an end, but Team Venture is planning to go out with a bang. With seven seasons under its belt and decades of stories, we here at Comicbook.com recently had the opportunity to talk with series creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer about the upcoming movie and the series itself. The pair of creators have had plenty of jokes crammed into the lives of the Venture clan, but we took the opportunity pick their brains when it came to the Adult Swim series’ impressive continuity.

In chatting with Jackson and Doc, Publick started things off by diving into the process of weaving the intricate story of the Ventures and their world. In creating this universe, the pair attributed their nerdy backgrounds and love of Marvel and DC comics when it came to setting up the Adult Swim story, “We look at all of our characters at the start of each season but we don’t really do character tracking, it sort of comes naturally to us.” Jackson explained, “Liking each others scripts and saying ‘I really love that idiot, let’s do more with them. I was a comic book geek growing up and that’s what caused me to think like that, it just seemed natural.”

The Venture Bros Cinematic Universe

Feeding off this description, co-creator Doc Hammer shared his thoughts about the strengths and weaknesses of the series that come from its creators, “What you love and hate about the Venture Bros is all caused by the same thing. It’s two guys from the very beginning to the very end controlled the show. If you have any problems with it, that’s us, and if you love it, that’ us. It’s a miraculous thing that happened and there isn’t a lot of precedent for that. That’s where the continuity comes from. We have this amazing gift of being in love with the show and continuity comes from us crawling up our own asses.”

If you haven’t had the chance to learn about the Adult Swim series finale, here’s the official description of Radiant Is The Blood of The Baboon Heart, “Doc’s latest invention will either bankrupt Team Venture or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them.”

Editor’s note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors’ strike.