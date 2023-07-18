The Venture Bros. Creators Reveal Their Favorite Character Evolution (Exclusive)

The Venture Bros hasn’t just been able to give fans some serious laughs for decades, the Adult Swim property has seen its characters change astronomically over the seven seasons of the animated series. Now, creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer are sending off their series with a feature-length film titled The Venture Bros: Radiant Is The Blood Of The Baboon Heart. We here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with the Adult Swim creators and talk about character evolutions and which of the many has become the pair’s favorite.

In the early seasons of The Venture Bros, the series revealed some major secrets about the clan in that Hank and Dead, the titular siblings, would often die on adventures and be brought back thanks to the cloning technology invented by their father, Rusty. Over time, all the members of the cast found themselves changing in the face of their surreal outings, with the villainous Monarch for example taking on the guise of the Blue Morpho in an attempt to take down his enemies. With Radiant Is The Blood Of The Baboon Heart arriving digitally later this week, we’re sure to see some big character changes before The Venture Bros comes to a close.

A Henchman To Rule Them All

In chatting with Doc and Jackson, The Venture Bros’ creators stated that they were most fond of 21’s progression in the series. initially starting as a henchman to the Monarch, 21 has since improved himself to the point where he is able to fight Brock Samson one-on-one and even led his own forces for a time. While he once again has joined the Monarch, he certainly isn’t in the same place that he was at the start of the series.

Doc Hammer dove further into 21’s progression and why the henchman became one of the creators’ favorites in the series, “It’s 21. He’s kind of the character that we engineered to be the avatar of us and the fans. His rise throughout the show was meant to reflect our rise, your rise, and demonstrate the ‘jocks versus nerd’ fight. The jocks always win, but nerds get cultural hand holds you know? We’re doomed! We can’t win this thing. So to watch a nerd win on his own terms, it’s thrilling!”

Publick then added his thoughts, hilariously stating how 21’s persona was able to hit new heights by adapting a certain rocker’s aesthetic, “21 wins by adopting the spirit of Glenn Danzig while still wearing a yellow costume.”

