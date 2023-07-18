Venture Bros’ Creators Reveal Alternate Title For Series Finale

The Venture Bros is coming to an end. With two decades of stories told in its history as a part of Adult Swim, the Cartoon Network favorite will make its swan song with a feature-length film, The Venture Bros: Radiant Is The Blood Of The Baboon Heart that is landing this week. In preparation for the highly anticipated film, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to sit down and talk with series creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer about the series and the original title that was almost used when it came to the series finale.

To start, Jackson Publick took the opportunity to discuss how “Radiant Is The Blood Of The Baboon Heart” became the title of the film and their thought process when it came to why they went with such a lengthy title, “Doc came up with the original title. We wanted “Epic Stupid”. We had a list of potential titles but when Doc said ‘Radiant is The Blood of The Baboon Heart’, we went with that one. We really wanted blood in the title with that sense of stupid.”

The Venture Bros Movie’s Original Title

Initially, as Publick stated, The Venture Bros’ finale was set to be titled “Red Monday”, but the pair of creators had many meetings of the mind when it came to which title they should ultimately go with. Doc Hammer took the opportunity to confirm that the duo had titles for past episodes that would sometimes be as long, if not longer, than the scripts themselves, “The list of titles we have are bigger than the episode scripts! Initially, we thought ‘wouldn’t it be cool and horribly awkward if we had a title that long.’”

The Venture Bros: Radiant Is The Blood Of The Baboon Heart will arrive digitally on July 21st, with the Blu-Ray disc set to hit retailers on July 25th of this month. if you want more of an idea as to what this series finale will cover, here’s an official description of the story, “Doc’s latest invention will either bankrupt Team Venture or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them.”

Editor’s note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors’ strike.