The Venture Bros. Creators On Series’ Potential to Return for More (Exclusive)

The Venture Bros. will be coming to an end with the upcoming release of a new movie serving as the series finale, and the creators behind The Venture Bros. discussed the possibility of the series potentially returning for more in the future! The Venture Bros. was unceremoniously cancelled in the midst of production of the intended Season 8 of the series, but thankfully this was far from the end. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and Adult Swim had announced that The Venture Bros. would be returning for a new movie that will be an official ending. But as the creators mentioned, they will “never not have more stories to tell.”

The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart will soon be releasing on digital and Blu-ray, and The Venture Bros. creators Doc Hammer and Jackson Publick spoke with ComicBook.com’s Evan Valentine ahead of the new movie’s release. When asked about the potential to return for more despite The Venture Bros. movie serving as an ending, the two creators noted that what they have created together is so “fundamental” to their being that they “will never not have more stories to tell in this universe” should this not be considered the end.

Will The Venture Bros. Continue?

“We will never not have more stories to tell in this universe, but this is a pretty good ending if this needs to be the end,” Doc Hammer (who directed, co-wrote, and provides many voices for The Venture Bros. movie) began when noting that this serves as a solid finale should it be the end. “We were never shooting toward a specific ending, but every day I have dumb things for Hank to say. Either this will never end or we’re not over this 20 year marriage.” Jackson Publick (who co-wrote and provides many voices for The Venture Bros. movie) feels the same as well noting, “What we created is so fundamental to our being.”

We’ll see how the new movie shakes out soon enough as The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart will be releasing on Digital on July 21, and on Blu-ray on July 25. The synopsis for the movie teases it as such, “Doc’s latest invention will either bankrupt Team Venture or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them.”

Would you want to see The Venture Bros. continue beyond this new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

Editor’s note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors’ strike.