The Venture Bros Movie Hints at Mysterious New Character

In 2023, The Venture Bros are set to return with a movie that will bring about the end of the Adult Swim favorite. With the seventh season coming to an end in 2018, there are plenty of questions that were left unanswered by not just the recent season, but the series as a whole. Now, with a new synopsis finding its way online, a mysterious new character has been hinted at who appears to be linked to the Ventures in a personal way.

One of the biggest mysteries that has surrounded Rusty, Hank, and Dean has been just who is the mother of the Venture Bros. While her name was revealed in the seventh season as Bobbi Saint Simone, viewers of the animated series have never had the opportunity to see her face. With the arrival of this new poster for the upcoming Cartoon Network movie, a mystery woman is seen in the upper part of the cover, who might just be the long-awaited mother of Dean and Hank. Certainly, with this being the final entry in the long-running franchise, seeing Simone in person might be a major part of the movie.

(Photo: Warner Bros Discovery)

Venture Bros' Mystery Woman

The new cover art and synopsis for The Venture Bros: Radiant Is The Blood Of The Baboon Heart leaked online thanks to Target, with the breakdown of the plot hinting at a "mysterious woman" from the Ventures' past threatening the world, "Doc's latest invention will either bankrupt Team Venture or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, the Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring the entire world crashing down on them."

In the past, the upcoming Venture Bros' finale has confirmed that it will arrive at some point in 2023. Despite a new listing arriving on Target.com, a release date is anyone's guess at this point. The series first began in 2003, meaning it will be ending twenty years following its premiere, and certainly has some major questions to answer before the Ventures all bid viewers a fond farewell.

