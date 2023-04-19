The Venture Bros. Movie Shares First Look, Official Title

It's almost Venture Time once again. The Venture Bros are confirmed to release their series finale via a new feature-length film hitting HBO Max later this year and Warner Bros Discovery has offered Adult Swim fans a first look at the Venture Family's comeback. With the new movie set to be titled "The Venture Bros: Radiant Is The Blood Of The Baboon Heart", a new trailer gives us a closer look at the upcoming adventure that will follow the events that took place in the seventh season's finale.

While no release date was revealed as to when fans can expect the Venture Family to return for their final adventure, Warner Bros Discovery did reveal that the original cast will be making a comeback to reprise their roles. The press release also confirmed that the following voice actors will play some big roles as well, "Nina Arianda (Being the Ricardos) as Mantilla, Clancy Brown (John Wick 4) as Daisy and Red Death, John Hodgeman (Up Here) as Snoopy, Hal Lublin (Welcome to Night Vale) as Clayton, Jane Lynch (Glee) as Bobbi St. Simone, Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick) as Jefferson Twilight, Jay Pharoah (Spinning Gold) as Nuno Blood, Steven Rattazzi (New Amsterdam) as Dr. Orpheus, JK Simmons (Whiplash) as Ben and Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force) as The Alchemist."

Venture Bros Movie: New Trailer

Here's how Adult Swim describes the upcoming film, "The Venture Bros. are back in an all-new movie picking up after the events from the shocking season 7 finale! In The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart a nationwide manhunt for Hank Venture leads to untold dangers and unexpected revelations, while The Monarch is literally out for Dr Venture's blood. An imposing evil from the past reemerges to wreak havoc on the Ventures, The Guild, and even the Monarch marriage—it will take friends and foes alike to restore the Ventures' world to order… or end it once and for all."

The Venture Bros' television series first began in 2003 and has grown to become one of Adult Swim's biggest originals. With all the characters changing by leaps and bounds over the decades, it will be interesting to see where they end up when this film draws to an end. Needless to say, there are quite a few loose ends to tie up when it comes to the Ventures, their allies, and their enemies.

