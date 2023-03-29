The Venture Bros. Movie Is Finally Done

The Venture Bros. is currently en route with a new movie project meant to serve as the grand finale for the long running Adult Swim original animated series, and according to a new update for The Venture Bros. movie, it's actually done and being screened for those involved with its production! The Venture Bros. recently celebrated its 20th Anniversary with Adult Swim, and this was a surprise with fans considering how the series took long breaks to develop each new season of the series. But with the shocking cancellation of Season 8 before its production, now the finale is set as a new movie coming our way.

Adult Swim has yet to offer a concrete update on The Venture Bros. movie's potential release date as of the time of this writing, but fans have begun seeing little hints about what to expect from the series' grand finale. As revealed by Nico Colaleo (who is currently involved with The Venture Bros. movie's production at studio Titmouse) through an update on Twitter, The Venture Bros. movie has been finished and has already held a special screening to celebrate it being done.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

The Venture Bros. Movie: What to Know

"I've been a Venture Bros fan for 20 years, and have waited nearly 5 years since the last new episode..[.]then cancellation.. and now I'm at Titmouse about to watch a screening of the finished movie finale and I'm sooo happy," Colaleo began before affirming to a fan when asked that The Venture Bros. movie was complete with, "It is done. No idea when it's airing though." With The Venture Bros. movie being completed, it's likely not much longer that we will get to see the new movie in action for ourselves!

The Venture Bros. movie will first launch on Blu-ray, DVD and TVOD for 90 days before coming to Adult Swim and HBO Max. Adult Swim currently teases The Venture Bros. movie as such, "Doc's latest invention will either bankrupt the Ventures or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, The Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring their entire world crashing down on them. The Venture Bros. is created, written and executive produced by Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer."

