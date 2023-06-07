The Venture Bros. Movie New Synopsis Released

The Venture Bros has long been a major component of the Adult Swim roster, first premiering in 2003 and following the surreal journey of the titular characters and their world that pokes fun at countless popular properties. For some time, many fans believed that we might never receive a true ending to the series, but luckily, creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer had something brewing in the background. A new movie is set to release in "The Venture Bros: Radiant Is The Blood Of The Baboon Heart" that will arrive this year and a new synopsis has found its way online.

The last time that Adult Swim fans had the opportunity to see the Venture Bros in action was during season seven, which aired on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim in 2018. In the previous season, the Venture Clan had made their way to the city, encountering some surprising villains, and heroes, as Dean and Hank found themselves growing up. On the villain side of the aisle, The Monarch took on the identity of the "Blue Morpho", pretending to be a crime fighter in an effort to get rid of the competition. The Seventh Season finale had quite a few bombshells to drop, but the biggest involved Hank deciding to vanish into the night, with footage for the upcoming film hinting at Brock searching for Rusty's son.

(Photo: Warner Bros Discovery)

What Does A Baboon Heart Have To Do With It?

Here's the latest synopsis for the film that will bring the story of the Venture Bros to a close, "Doc's latest invention will either bankrupt Team Venture or launch them to new heights, as Hank searches for himself, Dean searches for Hank, the Monarch searches for answers, and a mysterious woman from their pasts threatens to bring the entire world crashing down on them."

Presently, a release date for the film remains a mystery, though a physical release has clearly been revealed thanks to this update from the distributor Target. Originally, many believed that the movie would arrive on Max, though this idea has become a little less certain since the initial announcement. Considering how popular the franchise has become over the years, this remains one of the most anticipated animated films of the year for many.

Will you be sad to say goodbye to the Venture Bros? What questions are you dying to have answered?

Via Target