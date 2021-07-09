The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Reveals First Look

✖

Netflix and CD Projekt Red have gone all out for their first WitcherCon, with reveals and deeper looks at the anticipated season 2 of The Witcher throughout the big event. WitcherCon also gave us our first look at the much anticipated but still relatively mysterious The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf anime project, which will be an animated anime-styled film focusing on Geralt's friend and mentor Vesemir during his younger days. You can check out the first look in the video below, and hopefully, this is just the start of new details regarding the film as we near the final release date.

The new anime film takes place far before Geralt started roaming the wilderness in search of monsters, and instead this film will follow his mentor Vesemir during his monster-hunting days. Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and writer Beau DeMayo are at the helm of the film alongside Studio Mir, and DeMayo recently broke down why they decided to go the animation route for the prequel.

THE WITCHER: NIGHTMARE OF THE WOLF, a Witcher anime film about Geralt's mentor Vesemir from Studio Mir, premieres August 23. #WitcherCon pic.twitter.com/fVEpxq8N5x — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 9, 2021

"I think from just... In terms of what the Witcher world is capable of, It is a massive canvas, and I actually started out my career working as an assistant and executive at Disney in animation, and it was there where I first got my job in the industry," DeMayo said. "So I was aware when Lauren came and asked me to write it, what we could do in animation that you cannot do in live-action. There is not necessarily always parity between those two mediums. There are things that you can animate in an animated form that will look so amazing, so badass, that if you did it in action, in live-action, it's just going to look goofy or it's just going to register as a little false to the human eye."

"Something with magic and monsters and adventure and romance that you couldn't necessarily use a live-action medium to tell, and I think when people see the anime and when it releases, there are very particular choices we made," DeMayo said. "And the script itself, there are certain things it takes advantage of in terms of animation that only animation can do. I think that's what's the most exciting thing that I'm waiting for fans to see. Is that, when you see the anime, it's not just the events, it's what Studio Mir has been capable of pulling off. It's what our partners in the anime division at Netflix have been able to pull off. It is something... it is a story we could not have told in live-action in any way, shape or form. At least not with an incredible burden on production, I will say that.

