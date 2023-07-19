There is a lot of anime out there. From old-school classics to cult underdogs, the anime industry has more titles under its belt that fans can count. Of course, the growing medium is still putting out new content as it seems more series are going live daily. And now, it seems Sakamoto Days has everyone riled up about a potential anime.

The whole thing went live today as rumors hit social media, and they all pointed to Yuto Suzuki’s hit manga. It seems a mysterious locked Twitter profile for a Sakamoto anime has surfaced, and the timing of this profile’s debut is rather interesting.

After all, Sakamoto Days is preparing to tackle Shonen Jump with a new cover. The magazine’s table of contents confirmed this week that Suzuki is inking special artwork for Sakamoto Days. Big series get these shoutouts every so often, but titles are also gifted extra art whenever some sort of announcement is around the corner. As such, fans have been on high alert regarding Sakamoto Days, and all eyes are on the series now thanks to Twitter.

Of course, the newfound attention comes from a surfaced Sakamoto anime profile. The locked page has little info attached at this time, and there is no telling whether any official source created the page. The format of its username is similar to other anime pages from Japan, but fans know the style can be copied. Still, the timing of this page’s appearance with Shonen Jump’s upcoming Sakamoto Days bonus art has netizens alert.

If an anime is on the way, Sakamoto Days most definitely deserves it. The series has a few million copies in circulation, and an anime would only boost Sakamoto Days’ profile. With its excellent fight choreography and character development, Suzuki’s manga is a cult hit. And once it gets an anime, you can bet Sakamoto Days will become mainstream with ease.

If you are not familiar with the popular manga, Sakamoto Days can be read on Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. For more details, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day…he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then… Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood?store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!”

