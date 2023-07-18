Yuri on Ice Failed to Turn a Profit Despite Its Global Success

If you have been watching anime for a while, there is a good chance you will remember the craze Yuri on Ice set off. In 2016, the sports anime took over the Internet as fans across the globe fell for its cast of ice skaters. Studio MAPPA oversaw the show’s release, and its global rise put the company’s animation center stage. But even with its popularity, it seems Yuri on Ice failed to turn a profit for MAPPA.

The update comes from Manabu Otsuka, the CEO of MAPPA. During a recent chat with the magazine KOMPASS, the producer touched upon Yuri on Ice’s viral rise nearly a decade ago. It was there Otsuka admitted the show was massive but failed to profit in turn.

“Our production, Yuri on Ice, was a huge hit. But compared to that success, the money that came into the studio was very little,” Otsuka shared. “We felt that our studio had been responsible for continuing to allow this structure and we felt that we had to increase what we could do on our own. We can’t control when we will get a hit production, so unless we make the most of the limited opportunities we have, we will not be able to grow as a company.

Of course, anime fans who keep tabs on studios will know how MAPPA strategized itself for profits after Yuri on Ice. The show may work with production committees on series like Attack on Titan and Vinland Saga, but those titles came to MAPPA long after their premiere. For MAPPA-first shows such as Chainsaw Man, the studio has foregone production committees. By trimming down the number of companies overseeing its shows, MAPPA stands to gain more profit from hit series but also makes itself vulnerable to financial flops. So far, the wager has worked out for MAPPA, and it is just a shame to know the studio hardly benefitted from Yuri on Ice so far as profits go.

If you have not watched Yuri on Ice, you can always check out the original story on Crunchyroll. For more details on the anime, you can read its official synopsis here: “Yuri Katsuki makes his way to the Grand Prix ice skating competition as Japan’s top representative with his eyes on the prize. However, instead of celebrating, Yuri walks away defeated and ready to retire for good. But a run-in with champion Viktor Nikiforov and rising star Yuri Plisetsky ignites a new fire within him. With the two of them close by his side, Yuri will take to the ice once more.”

