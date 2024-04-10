Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Shares Episode 9 Preview

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure remains missing in action in the anime world, but the franchise is about to see a live-action comeback this year. Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan is the first and only live-action television series focusing on the world of Stands, taking the chance to follow the story of the supporting character first introduced in Diamond Is Unbreakable. Now, with the live-action Rohan set to receive a new episode, a new preview gives fans a look at what is to come.

It's hard to argue at this point that Kishibe Rohan isn't creator Hirohiko Araki's favorite supporting character of the anime franchise, though there's an argument to be made that the wielder of Heaven's Door might be the mangaka's favorite. In a surprising twist, Rohan made a shocking return to the manga via The JOJOLands. In the ninth major storyline of the franchise, new Joestars Jodio and Dragona attempt to steal a priceless diamond from Kishibe Rohan, having to deal with his Stand abilities as a result. Ultimately, Rohan allowed the two new stars of the series to leave with the diamond, though he returned via a flashback later in the manga, meaning that Kishibe might have a bigger role in the future of this latest arc.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Episode 9 Preview

The ninth episode of the live-action JoJo's Bizarre Adventure spin-off is set to land in Japan on May 10th. Aside from focusing on the anime manga creator, the upcoming installment will have another character who first debuted in Diamond Is Unbreakable. The chef Tonio Trussardi will make an appearance in this upcoming episode, as his Stand will once again come into play as its power allows those who eat Tonio's food to see some major healing effects.

First images of the live action Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan TV drama's 9th episode, Poaching Seashore, from NHK.



Features Rohan Kishibe (Issey Takahashi), Kyoka Izumi (Marie Iitoyo), Tonio Trussardi (Alfredo Chiarenza), and Tonio's fiancée, Hatsune Morishima (Misako Renbutsu). pic.twitter.com/IPREK7OtG3 — JoJo's Bizarre Encyclopedia (@jojo_wiki) April 10, 2024

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan did receive an anime adaptation, though it only received four episodes in its preliminary outing. To this day, Araki has been continuing to receive new chapters to further document the manga artist's life so there are more than a few stories to adapt should the JoJo spin-off want to return to the anime world.

What other Joestar supporting characters would you like to see given their own spin-off series, live-action or otherwise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.