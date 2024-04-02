Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Episode 9 Promo Released: Watch

It's hard to deny at this point hat the biggest supporting character of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fame isn't Kishibe Rohan. The manga artist who first appeared in Diamond Is Unbreakable not only received his own spin-off story, but recently returned to the main storyline thanks to The JOJOLands. Now, in a new promo, the live-action take on Rohan is confirmed to return to a story that has yet to be animated, but brings back another supporting character that was a part of Josuke's story.

Aside from the handful of episodes that the live-acton Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan has produced, the manga artist also had his chance on the silver screen as Japan released a feature-length film in Rohan At The Louvre. As of the writing of this article, there has been no word on the anime adaptation making a comeback since it aired its first, and only, four installments on Netflix. There are plenty of stories that have yet to be adapted following Kishibe Rohan, and considering how fond creator Hirohiko Araki is of the artist, there are most likely more to come.

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Episode 9: Poaching Seashore

The new special will air in Japan on May 10th this summer, bringing back members of the original cast to continue Rohan's journey for new manga material. Alongside Kishibe, the installment will feature Tonio Trussardi, a supporting character of Diamond Is Unbreakable who had the power to create food that would heal physical ailments.

In a new statement, the live-action Rohan, Issey Takahashi, had the following to say about returning to the character, "This is my fifth year participating in the Rohan Kishibe series, but since talk of a sequel would naturally come up during production, I don't quite remember when exactly this sequel was officially greenlit. However, from the start, it seemed like the whole team had the desire to thoroughly explore Rohan's world to the point where we were satisfied with it. We didn't want to leave this project half-baked, since we were already on board this ship. This wasn't about external expectations but rather about reaching a point where we would be satisfied ourselves. That's how passionate our team was about this work."

