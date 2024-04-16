Time Patrol Bon Trailer Released by Netflix: Watch

Netflix has been no stranger to creating original anime, with the streaming service exploring the medium in some surprising new ways. This summer, Netflix will take anime fans into the world of a time-traveling duo whose story comes from the famous creator of Doraemon. T.P. Bon, aka Time Patrol Bon, is set to release its first season next month, but that's not the only surprise that the streaming service has when it comes to Studio Bones' upcoming anime adaptation.

Time Patrol Bon is a classic anime franchise, first arriving in 1978 from creator Fujiko Fujio, having quite the manga run as it released new chapters until 1986. This upcoming series on Netflix won't be the first time that we see Bon Namihira enter the time stream as an anime film arrived in 1989 following the conclusion of the original manga. The first season of the new Netflix series will arrive on the platform on May 2nd, but in a big twist, not only has a second season been confirmed for Bon and company, but anime fans won't have to wait too long to see the series continue.

Time Patrol Bon's New Trailer: Watch

Studio Bones is no stranger to creating some wild anime adaptations in its past, and this summer isn't just seeing the studio focusing on the Time Patrol, but the students of UA Academy. My Hero Academia's seventh season begins airing new episodes on May 4th, right around the time that Bon Namihira's new series begins. Not only will the first season arrive on Netflix on May 2nd, but the second season will arrive only two months later on July 17th.

If you want to learn more about this time-traveling anime series, here's how Netflix describes the official series arriving on the streaming service next year, "An ordinary high school student named Bon becomes part of a team of time-traveling agents tasked with saving people's lives during historical events that happen across different eras and locations around the globe."

