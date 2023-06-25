Tiny Toons Looniversity Confirms Elmyra Will Return in New Series

Tiny Toons Looniversity will be rebooting Tiny Toon Adventures with new animated adventures, and thankfully has also confirmed that Elmyra Duff will be returning for the new series in some capacity! Tiny Toon Adventures is getting a new take produced by Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television coming to Cartoon Network and Max later this Fall, and Tiny Toons Looniversity will feature a new cast at the center of it all voicing the new takes on the characters fans might recognize from the original series. But during its development, there were some unfortunate rumblings that not all of the characters would be coming back.

Cree Summer, who previously voiced Elmyra Duff in Tiny Toon Adventures, shared the fact that the character wouldn't be returning in the new Tiny Toons Looniversity series back in 2020. This had fans worried for the state of the new rebooted series, but it seems like things have changed significantly since then. The press release announcing the voice cast for Tiny Toons Looniversity also announced that Cree Summer would be returning to the series as the voice of Elmyra once more.

(Photo: Amblin Television)

What to Know for Tiny Toons Looniversity

Unfortunately, there are no further details on Elmyra's place in the new series overall, but it will likely be a welcome return for many. Elmyra will be returning for Tiny Toons Looniversity alongside other Looney Tunes mainstays such as Jeff Bergman as Bugs Bunny, Sylvester and Foghorn Leghorn, Bob Bergen as Porky Pig, Eric Bauza as Daffy Duck and Gosamer, Candi Milo as Dean Granny and Witch Hazel, and Fred Tatasciore as Taz and Yosemite Sam. New additions to the cast for the new generation introduced Tiny Toons Looniversity include Ashleigh Hairston as Babs Bunny, Eric Bauza as Buster Bunny, David Errigo Jr. as Hamton J. Pig and Plucky Duck, and Tessa Netting as Sweetie Bird.

Tiny Toons Looniversity will release on Cartoon Network and Max this Fall, and Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television tease the new series as such, "At the esteemed institution of higher hijinx learning, they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes."

