Tiny Toons Looniversity Reveals Voice Cast

Tiny Toons Looniversity will be making its debut with Max and Cartoon Network later this year, and now fans have gotten an idea of who will be behind each of the new takes on the Tiny Toons Adventures crew with the revealed voice cast for the rebooted animated series! Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television have teamed up with a new revival series for the Tiny Toon Adventures show from the 1990s, and it was previously revealed that those behind many of the voices in the original run would not be returning for this new version. But now we know who actually will be in Tiny Toons Looniversity's voice cast.

Tiny Toons Looniversity will be a brand new take on Tiny Toons Adventures, and while it will feature some returning faces from the cast of the current Looney Tunes line up, it will also feature some brand new voices for the Tiny Toons themselves as they enter a new era and enroll in Acme Looniversity in the modern era. Read on for the breakdown of the Tiny Toons Looniversity voice cast for the upcoming Cartoon Network and Max release (as confirmed by a Warner Bros. Discovery press release):

(Photo: Warner Bros. Animation / Amblin Television)

Tiny Toons Looniversity Voice Cast Revealed

Babs Bunny (voiced by Ashleigh Hairston) – Fraternal twin Babs Bunny hops through life with an "in it to win it" attitude. One part class president, one part class clown, she's at Acme to pursue her dreams of being the next big cartoon director.

Fraternal twin Babs Bunny hops through life with an "in it to win it" attitude. One part class president, one part class clown, she's at Acme to pursue her dreams of being the next big cartoon director. Buster Bunny (voiced by "Looney Tunes Cartoons" Emmy® Award-winner Eric Bauza) – Buster, the other half of the Bunny twins, is the kind of best friend anyone could ask for. This bunny's got an encyclopedic knowledge of all things toon, and he's going to use that with his natural comic talents to follow in the toon star footsteps of his hero, Bugs Bunny.

Buster, the other half of the Bunny twins, is the kind of best friend anyone could ask for. This bunny's got an encyclopedic knowledge of all things toon, and he's going to use that with his natural comic talents to follow in the toon star footsteps of his hero, Bugs Bunny. Hamton J. Pig (voiced by David Errigo Jr.) – A nervous, sweet as peach cobbler pie pig who is at Acme to become the first toon in his family to be a doctor, repairing other toons who have been bonked, spronked, and splatted.

A nervous, sweet as peach cobbler pie pig who is at Acme to become the first toon in his family to be a doctor, repairing other toons who have been bonked, spronked, and splatted. Plucky Duck (voiced by David Errigo Jr.) – A joyfully snobbish mallard who is an expert at putting himself first. He's at Acme to the next Daniel Duck Lewis, a goal his frenemy Buster constantly gets in the way of.

A joyfully snobbish mallard who is an expert at putting himself first. He's at Acme to the next Daniel Duck Lewis, a goal his frenemy Buster constantly gets in the way of. Sweetie Bird (voiced by Tessa Netting) – A punk rebel canary here to smash the patriarchy and rock campus karaoke night. She's the first one to go to bat for her friends, whether they want it or not.

Returning cast members include the likes of Cree Summer as Elmyra, Jeff Bergman as Bugs Bunny, Sylvester and Foghorn Leghorn, Bob Bergen as Porky Pig, Eric Bauza as Daffy Duck and Gosamer, Candi Milo as Dean Granny and Witch Hazel, and Fred Tatasciore as Taz and Yosemite Sam. Tiny Toons Looniversity will be releasing on Cartoon Network and Max later this Fall.

