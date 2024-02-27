Tiny Toons Looniversity Season 2 Release Date Announced

Tiny Toons Looniversity is coming back for Season 2, and has finally announced its release date for Max that will be hitting sooner than expected! Tiny Toons Looniversity debuted last year as Amblin Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery teamed up on a brand new rebooted take on the classic Tiny Toons Adventures animated series. This rebooted take offered new versions of Babs and Buster Bunny along with the rest of the second generation of toons, and ended its first season with fans hoping there would be more someday. Luckily, it's finally been confirmed that new episodes of the series will be coming soon.

Tiny Toons Looniversity is coming back for Season 2, and Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that Season 2A of the rebooted animated series will be streaming with Max beginning on March 8th. It has not been revealed how many episodes will be included the with the first half of this new season, but it has also been announced that a new special titled Tiny Toons Looniversity: Spring Break will be streaming on the same day as the new season so there will be plenty for fans to enjoy.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery)

How to Watch Tiny Toons Looniversity

If you wanted to check out the first season of Tiny Toons Looniversity before the new episodes hit on March 8th, you can now stream the series with Max. Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television tease the reboot animated series as such, "At the esteemed institution of higher hijinx learning, they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes."

The voice cast for the series includes the likes of Ashleigh Hairston as Babs Bunny, Eric Bauza as Buster Bunny, David Errigo Jr. as Hamton J. Pig and Plucky Duck, and Tessa Netting as Sweetie Bird. They are joined by returning Looney Tunes mainstays such as Jeff Bergman as Bugs Bunny, Sylvester and Foghorn Leghorn, Bob Bergen as Porky Pig, Eric Bauza as Daffy Duck and Gosamer, Candi Milo as Dean Granny and Witch Hazel, Fred Tatasciore as Taz and Yosemite Sam, and Cree Summer returning to reprise Elmyra.

Will you be tuning into Tiny Toons Looniversity when Season 2 hits Max next month? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!