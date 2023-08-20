Tiny Toons Looniversity Releases New Trailer and Poster

Tiny Toons Looniversity will be making its big premiere on screens next month, and now fans have gotten another look at what to expect from the new series with a new trailer and poster! Tiny Toon Adventures was one of the major sleeper hits of the 1990s as it introduced a much younger generation of all of the cartoons seen in the Looney Tunes franchise, and it was such a hit that fans have been hoping to see the young generation of toons in action again ever since. Thankfully, that time is coming soon as the franchise is returning with a new reboot animated series.

Tiny Toons Looniversity will finally be hitting screens next month with both Max and Cartoon Network, so it won't be too much longer before fans get to see this new take on the franchise. To get a better idea of what to expect from this next generation of Tiny Toons, you can check out the newest trailer for Tiny Toon Looniversity in the video above! There's also some new key art released for the rebooted animated series, that you can check out below:

(Photo: Warner Bros. Animation / Amblin Television)

Where to Watch Tiny Toons Looniversity

Tiny Toons Looniversity will be making its debut on Max with ten episodes being available for streaming on September 8th. Tiny Toons Looniversity will also be making its broadcast debut on Cartoon Network on Saturday, September 9th at 9:00AM ET/PT with new episodes debuting every week after. As for what to expect from this new era of Tiny Toons, Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television tease the new series as such, "At the esteemed institution of higher hijinx learning, they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes."

The voice cast will be anchored by a new generation of stars such as Ashleigh Hairston as Babs Bunny, Eric Bauza as Buster Bunny, David Errigo Jr. as Hamton J. Pig and Plucky Duck, and Tessa Netting as Sweetie Bird. They will be joined by returning Looney Tunes mainstays such as Jeff Bergman as Bugs Bunny, Sylvester and Foghorn Leghorn, Bob Bergen as Porky Pig, Eric Bauza as Daffy Duck and Gosamer, Candi Milo as Dean Granny and Witch Hazel, Fred Tatasciore as Taz and Yosemite Sam, and Cree Summer returning to reprise Elmyra.

What do you think of the newest look at Tiny Toons Looniversity?