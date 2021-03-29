Tokyo Babylon 2021 Anime Canceled Over Plagiarism Discovery

✖

Tokyo Babylon 2021 has been in hot water for a few minutes, and it seems the committee behind the series is ready to get out of dodge. According to a new update, the show is being canceled in its entirety. The decision comes not long after an investigation revealed several plagiarized outfits and shots from the anime.

As reported by Anime News Network, the cancellation decision comes after the production committee told staffers it has lost all faith in the project. However, CLAMP and the committee did say they hope a new initiative can save Tokyo Babylon 2021 from infamy. This means a new production will get underway quickly, so fans of the franchise aren't at a total loss.

(Photo: CLAMP)

Of course, this decision means Tokyo Babylon 2021 will not be joining other anime in April. The show was meant to go live next month, but obviously, that is not happening anymore. This is because netizen discovered the anime referenced outfits for two characters in the anime from other artists without getting permission to do so. This caused some drama to go down online, and well - now you know the end result of the ordeal.

If you want to know more about Tokyo Babylon 2021, you have plenty of time to catch up on the series before it hits TV in the future. Dark Horse Comics publishes the manga in English, and you can read the publisher's synopsis of the series below:

"It's 1991, the last days of Japan's bubble economy, and money and elegance run through the streets. So do the currents of darkness beneath them, nourishing evil spirits that only the arts of the onmyoji - Japan's legendary occultists - can combat. The two most powerful onmyoji are in the unlikely guises of a handsome young veterinarian, Seishiro, and the teenage heir to the ancient Sumeragi clan, Subaru."

What do you make of this latest update? Do you think Tokyo Babylon 2021 can turn this free fall around? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below