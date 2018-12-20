‘Tokyo Ghoul 2’ Announces 2019 Release Date

If you are ready for more Tokyo Ghoul, it looks like Japan is ready to make your dream a reality. The series may have ended its manga, but Tokyo Ghoul‘s live-action tenure is expanding thanks to a sequel. So, fans can get out a calendar now to mark when the sequel will go live.

Over on Twitter, the page for Tokyo Ghoul‘s live-action franchise updated fans on its sequel, and it seems the movie will hit theaters next summer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The release date of Tokyo Ghoul 2 (provisional title) has been decided for Friday, July 19, 2019,” a new post confirmed.

Continuing, the tweet gave fans a look at the sequel and its brand-new actress playing Touka.

“Additionally, photos of Masataka Kubota as Kaneki and Maika Yamamoto as Touka have been released for the first time wearing their coffee shop uniforms.”

As you can see above, the two leads look plenty cozy at their barista gig. Ken Kaneki has his usual eye patch on, but his solemn expression is very on brand for his character. Touka looks more open as she has a small smile, but her crossed arms would make any CCG investigator think twice before intercepting her.

With photos coming out from the Tokyo Ghoul sequel, fans are eager to see what the horror franchise has to offer. The series’ first installment was met with mostly favorable reviews, and audiences are rather interested to see how Tokyo Ghoul will handle its Touka re-casting. Fumika Shimizu originally played the heroine, but her sudden retirement forced Tokyo Ghoul to hire another star to bring Touka to life on the big screen. Fans were pleased when Yamamoto was hired for the gig, and this first-look photo shows the actress definitely looks the part.

What do you think about this sequel’s first-look so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.