‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Final Season Confirms English Simuldub

Tokyo Ghoul is all ready for its final bow, and it seems Funimation is ready to back the anime all the way to the end. After all, the show is about to debut its very last season, and an English dub is already being worked on.

Now, fans have to emotionally prepare themselves for the big goodbye as a whole.

Over on Twitter, Funimation confirmed it will be doing a simuldub of Tokyo Ghoul:re when its new season drops.

Some of y’all asked, so we wanted to remind you! Part Two of Tokyo Ghoul:re and SSSS.Gridman have already been announced for the fall SimulDub season! #YouShouldBeWatching 👀 pic.twitter.com/k4P9NKYt79 — Funimation (@FUNimation) September 10, 2018

“Some of y’all asked, so we wanted to remind you,” the studio’s Twitter confirmed. “Part Two of Tokyo Ghoul:re and SSSS.Gridman have already been announced for the fall SimulDub season!”

For fans, the announcement serves as a reminder that Tokyo Ghoul:re is weeks away from capping the franchise for good. Over in Japan, the sequel manga ended earlier this year, giving Ken Kaneki a definitive end after nearly a decade. The first half of Tokyo Ghoul:re debuted this spring, and it adapted the beginning of Sui Ishida’s manga. Now, this final season is set to adapt the manga’s remaining 100+ chapters, so fans can bet some seriously dark moments are about to come to light for Japan’s Ghouls and the CCG.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is a sequel started in 2014, and set two years after the events of the original series. The sequel follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. However, the twist is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.

Directed Odahiro Watanabe for Pierrot Plus, with a scheduled premiere this October, the series features the voices of Natsuki Hanae as Haise Sasaki, Kaito Ishikawa as Kuki Urie, Yuma Uchida as Ginshi Shirazu, Natsumi Fujiwara as Tooru Mutsuki, Ayane Sakura as Saiko Yonebayashi, Mamoru Miyano as Shuu Tsukiyama, Yu Kobayashi as Kanae von Rosewald, Daisuke Namikawa as Arima Kishou, and Asami Seto as Akira Mado.