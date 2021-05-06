Tokyo Ghoul Cosplay Gives Kaneki A Fem Makeover

✖

Tokyo Ghoul tells the nightmarish story of Ken Kaneki, a high schooler that finds himself being attacked by a flesh eating ghoul, surviving the assault, and becoming something of a ghoul himself, and one cosplayer has decided to create Cosplay which imagines what the anime protagonist would look like with a "fem" makeover. Though the anime series came to a close in 2018, fans haven't been shy about seeking a new series that either continues the story of Kaneki or retells the tale of Tokyo Ghoul, as Fullmetal Alchemist had done with its beloved series known as Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood.

Tokyo Ghoul might have finished out its anime series, but that didn't stop the anime franchise from diving into new outlets, with the likes of the live-action movie Tokyo Ghoul S hitting theaters in Japan in 2019 and the latest video game of the series, Tokyo Ghoul: re Call To Exist making its way to the West. Though the manga came to a close in 2014 with no signs of the story making a comeback in that form, it's clear that there are still plenty of Kaneki fans who are still waiting to see if the series will continue across any given medium.

Instagram Cosplayer Hey Its Xen shared this impressive take on the Tokyo Ghoul, adding some new elements to the classic design of the character that has easily become one of the greatest supernatural figures within the world of anime since the franchise first made landfall:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xen (@heyitsxen)

Tokyo Ghoul recently made the news as two of its OVAs, Tokyo Ghoul: Jack and Tokyo Ghoul: Pinto, have landed on Funimation's streaming service. Taking the opportunity to explore the world of Ken Kaneki while not focusing directly on the ghoulish protagonist, fans of the franchise were happy to once again revisit these original video animations. There have been no reports of Tokyo Ghoul making a surprise return to the world of anime, though there are more than a few fans that are crossing their fingers that we'll one day see this supernatural world of ghouls make a comeback.

What do you think of this unique take on Ken Kaneki? How do you think we'll see the series return to the world in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of ghouls.