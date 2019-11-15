Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist Launch Trailer Revealed

Bandai Namco has seemingly become the king of producing anime video games. Touching a slew of anime games from some of the biggest franchises including Dragon Ball, One Piece, Fairy Tail, Naruto, and Sword Art Online to name a few, the company has released a trailer for their latest game in the form of Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist. The first game to be released in North America that follows the Tokyo Ghoul franchise, the hard hitting action installment features a ton of heroes and enemies ripped straight from the series. Now, a brand new launch trailer shows us just what is in store for those looking to experience this brand new video game following Ken Kaneki and friends.

The official description for the game reads as such:

“In Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist, a war for survival is being waged between Ghouls and Investigators on the streets of Japan’s largest metropolitan city. Based off the popular horror manga, Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist is the first video game of the franchise to come to the West, uniting the characters from Tokyo Ghoul, Tokyo Ghoul √A, and the Tokyo Ghoul: re series in an action-packed conflict between man and ghoul with co-op and single-player battles.”

The game itself will feature a single player story, along with an online component that allows teams of four to slam their ghouls against one another in a multi-player bonanza:

“Get ready for fast-paced online play with matches divided into 4-vs-4 Ghoul vs investigator teams. Challenge your friends and perfect your abilities to see who will reign supreme in a gruesome battle for victory.”

If you’re unfamiliar with the Tokyo Ghoul series, it follows the tale of Ken Kaneki who inadvertently runs into a ghoul. As the ghoul attempts to kill him and eat his flesh, Kaneki manages to survive by the skin of his teeth by becomes a half ghoul himself in the process. This has been quite the year for the franchise, as outside of the recently released video game, the franchise also got a live action sequel movie in the form of Tokyo Ghoul S. It’s a good time to be a ghoul!

Tokyo Ghoul: re Call to Exist is available now for the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms.

