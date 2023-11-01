Tokyo Ghoul Creator Announces Dragon Ball Collab

Sui Ishida is best known for creating Ken Kaneki and the Tokyo Ghoul universe, and will now lend his art to Dragon Ball.

The Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project has united some of the heaviest hitters in the manga world to take a swing at the Z-Fighters. Recently, Gege Akutami, the mangaka responsible for the creator of Jujutsu Kaisen and his fellow caused users in Jujutsu Tech, shared new art for the project. Now, it would appear that Sui Ishida, the creator of Tokyo Ghoul, will be the next major manga artist to take on the world that first sprung out of Akira Toriyama's brain.

Dragon Ball made waves earlier this year when it was announced that a new anime project was in the works. During this year's New York Comic-Con, Dragon Ball Daima was announced and it presented a story that many fans didn't see coming. The upcoming anime series will see Goku and the other Z-Fighters transformed into children, causing many anime fans to think of Dragon Ball GT which arrived with a similar premise. When it comes to Dragon Ball Super's manga, the sequel series is continuing to adapt the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and only has a few chapters left before the printed story will explore uncharted territory.

Dragon Ball x Tokyo Ghoul

The Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project has already assembled some major talent when it comes to recreating some of the biggest moments in the shonen franchise. Dr. Stone's Boichi, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Hirohiko Araki, Spy x Family's Tatsuya Endo, Demon Slayer's Koyoharu Gotoge, and many others helped populate the project. Gege Akutami is a major name unto himself at this point, so a follow-up by heavy hitter Sui Ishida makes sense.

Tokyo Ghoul hasn't shown any signs of making a comeback despite the popularity surrounding Ken Kaneki. Since the manga came to a close, Ishida has been working on new projects in the manga world. Choujin X is another supernatural series from Sui which arrived in 2021 and has continued to this day. While an anime adaptation hasn't been confirmed for Ishida's latest series, the popularity of Tokyo Ghoul certainly increases its chances of hitting the small screen.

