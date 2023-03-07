Dragon Ball Gallery Project Recruits Dr. Stone Artist Boichi

The Dragon Ball Super Gallery is a project to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Akira Toriyama's popular Shonen franchise. Starting in August 2021 via Saikyo Jump magazine in Japan, manga artists known for the likes of Naruto, Bleach, Chainsaw Man, Demon Slayer, Spy x Family, and more lent their talents to recreate past Dragon Ball manga covers. Now, it's time for Dr. Stone's Boichi to try to re-create a moment in Dragon Ball's past as the Shonen franchise continues to tell new stories in its anime and manga.

While the artist responsible for Dr. Stone will be diving into Dragon Ball for the first time thanks to the Gallery Project, this is far from their first time stepping outside the boundaries of the "Stone World". Boichi had previously worked on the One Piece spin-off, One Piece Novel "A", which followed Ace, the brother of Luffy. Documenting his life long before the events of the Marineford Arc, Boichi was able to give the Grand Line a major makeover in his work. If you haven't read the One Piece side story before, here's how Viz Media describes it:

"Get the backstory on Luffy's brother Ace in this first of two prose stories that continue the high seas adventure One Piece! This volume contains the origin story of Luffy's adopted brother Ace and tales of his thrilling quest for the legendary One Piece treasure."

A Dragon Ball World

Boichi has been confirmed to be a part of the Dragon Ball Super Gallery Project, with the next issue of Saikyo Jump, issue number five, set to arrive with their cover later this year that will recreate a classic adventure of the Z-Fighters.

(Photo: Toei & TMS)

Dragon Ball Super might be garnering a lot of attention thanks to the latest announcement involving Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi 4, but Dr. Stone is planning to unveil its third season this year to gain some headlines. There has yet to be an official video game following Senku and his friends navigating their Stone World though it seems like the anime franchise could create an interesting entry should it come to consoles.

Do you think the worlds of Dr. Stone and Dragon Ball will cross over someday? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of stone.

Via WSJ_Manga