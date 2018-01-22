‘Tokyo Ghoul’s Creator Sent Fans Into A Panic About Its Ending

When it comes to anime, your favorite series is never safe. TV networks and studios can end a show with little notice, and manga titles can end just as quickly. After news about the end of Dragon Ball Super went live last week, the fandom has been eyeing its top series for any signs of a finale.

So, you can see why fans freaked out when the creator of Tokyo Ghoul shared a cryptic message with fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, Sui Ishida had fans doing a double-take after he posted a short note. The message, which can be found below, is a small one. Ishida simply wrote “That’s it” – and that is it really. There was no context to pad the tweet out, and fans were quick to assume the worst.

Fans started speculating whether Ishida’s note had to do with Tokyo Ghoul since the series is his top priority. The manga is working through an arc that could end the franchise, but fans are hoping Tokyo Ghoul:re will refrain from doing so. After all, fans need to know a lot more about Hide and the One-Eyed King before the franchise comes to a close.

Of course, the online chatter seems to be nothing more than just that. The tweet was enough to prompt panic, but Ishida has not said anything about the end of Tokyo Ghoul. Weekly Young Jump has also been mum about any such rumors, and Shueisha has followed the trend. If Tokyo Ghoul:re were going to end with chapter 157, fans would have heard something by now, but Ishida’s tweet is something to keep in mind. The writer may have stumbled upon some sort of plot twist, so fans better keep up with Tokyo Ghoul as its manga moves forward.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is set two years after the events of the original series and follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. The series recently premiered its first trailer teasing its April 2018 premiere.

The series first began in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump and ran from 2011 to 2014, and has been collected into 14 volumes. The series was adapted into two anime series. Its first season from Studio Pierrot ran for 12 episodes from July to September 2014, and the sequel, Tokyo Ghoul Root A, followed an original story and also ran for 12 episodes from January to March 2015. The manga was licensed for an English language release from Viz Media, and the anime was licensed by Funimation. The sequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul:re, began in 2014 and is set two years after the events of the original manga.

How would you like Tokyo Ghoul to end? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!