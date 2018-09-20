‘Tokyo Ghoul’ Teases Big Live-Action Announcement

Tokyo Ghoul has had a big year, and it seems it may get even busier. After all, a new teaser has hit social media, and it seems Tokyo Ghoul may be going in on another live-action film.

Over on Twitter, a company called Shochiku posted a curious teaser, and it is all about Tokyo Ghoul. As you can see above, the clip begins with footage panning over Tokyo at night, and it gets all the more dramatic from there.

The clip continues with some intense, bass-filled music playing overhead. A series of speech bubbles from the Tokyo Ghoul manga begin appearing on screen, obscuring the city view that was once below.

As the trailer ends, a plate is shown on a table before the live-action logo for Tokyo Ghoul covers it. The text then changes to a date, teasing fans about a big announcement happening on September 22.

So far, Shochiku has said nothing about an official Tokyo Ghoul sequel, but the company would be the one to break the news. It is the one who distributed Tokyo Ghoul‘s debut live-action feature back in July 2017.

For those unfamiliar with the feature, it made its world premiere at Anime Expo in Los Angeles before it traveled to Germany and Japan. Funimation screened the live-action film in U.S. theaters last fall, and it is now available on Blu-ray and DVD within the U.S.

For now, fans are thinking this teaser trailer simply gives a heads up to Tokyo Ghoul‘s impending sequel. Audiences will have to wait until September 22 to find out for sure, and if they are real lucky, they may even get a teaser trailer from Shochiku before the day runs up.

Of course, this live-action sequel won’t be the one thing Tokyo Ghoul has in the works these days. Sui Ishida brought the series’ manga to an end earlier this year, but its anime still has a bit of life left. This October, the show will enter its final season as the second season of Tokyo Ghoul:re goes live.

Tokyo Ghoul: re is a sequel started in 2014, and set two years after the events of the original series. The sequel follows Haise Sasaki, a member of the CCG and leader of a special squad of investigators who have implanted the CCG’s specialty weapon, the Quinque, into their bodies and essentially have become half ghoul. However, the twist is that Haise is actually Ken Kaneki from the original series who’s suffering from a bout of amnesia.