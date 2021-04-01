Tokyo Ghoul Goes Viral as Fans Plead for New Anime

Tokyo Ghoul recently saw the arrival of its second feature-length film in Tokyo Ghoul S, giving fans a new take on the anime character of Ken Kaneki and his supernatural abilities, but anime viewers are dying to see the world of ghouls make a return and have taken to social media to express their desire for the anime's return. The latest anime series came to a close in 2018, following twenty-four episodes of the series that brought many new fans into the world of supernatural threats, and while there is no news about the series making a comeback, it's only a matter of time.

