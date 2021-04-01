Tokyo Ghoul Goes Viral as Fans Plead for New Anime
Tokyo Ghoul recently saw the arrival of its second feature-length film in Tokyo Ghoul S, giving fans a new take on the anime character of Ken Kaneki and his supernatural abilities, but anime viewers are dying to see the world of ghouls make a return and have taken to social media to express their desire for the anime's return. The latest anime series came to a close in 2018, following twenty-four episodes of the series that brought many new fans into the world of supernatural threats, and while there is no news about the series making a comeback, it's only a matter of time.
It's Time For A Comeback
The Tokyo Ghoul Manga deserves a better Anime adaptation pic.twitter.com/ZuE8Ykc1tL— saim. (@saimbtw) March 30, 2021
Fullmetal Alchemist Showed How It Should Be Done
Hmm, I am hopeful that it will get the Brotherhood treatment in 5 years time pic.twitter.com/bNtz5jWi13— Che, The Radish Shark (@ABunchOfTotoros) April 1, 2021
New Fans Born Every Day
Damn imma have to read it now cuz these panels looking clean— Mystic (@jt_lupin) April 1, 2021
Will MAPPA hop onboard?
Hello @MAPPA_Info hehe Do you guys mind rebooting Tokyo Ghoul Re?😁 It has good art and story that deserves a Better adaptation like Aot and Jjk!🥺🙏— Jaehyung ❁ (@JaehyungJiahel) March 30, 2021
The Manga Is A Good One
I heard about this. And as I haven't seen the anime yet, I thought I would make this my first manga purchase. Only 3 chapters in, but I can say this was one of the best purchases I have ever made on a book!— Krofter (@Krofter_N) March 30, 2021
Too Confusing?
I've only seen the anime and it was really confusing. I hope it will get animated again like hxh.— trinapot (@itsmekatrinalei) March 30, 2021
It Is Missed
Man this post made me realize again how I miss the series, and how badly I miss Furuta— Gracedharperd (WCT)🧛🏿💋 (@gracedharperd) March 31, 2021
Daily Prayers
On god I beg for this daily— ✨Alli✨ (@hereliesalli) March 30, 2021
Were Fans Robbed?
YES OMG WE WERE ROBBED!!!!!!!!!!!! MANY TIMES!!!!! SINCE SEASON 1 WHERE ALL THE THING RUSHED OH MY GOD— Koxu (@lalocheziah) March 30, 2021