Tokyo Ghoul S Shares New Trailer

Tokyo Ghoul is returning to the silver screen and has released yet another trailer for its sequel film, Tokyo Ghoul S. The movie, which will continue following the story of the manga and anime following the first film, will present Ken Kaneki with a ton of new headaches as well as displaying the beautiful horror of the ghouls themselves. With this trailer revealing more of the special effects that bring this world to life, its clear that the Tokyo Ghoul S is bringing some of the more fantastical elements of the series to glorious life.

The Official Twitter Account for Tokyo Ghoul S posted the latest trailer that sees Ken attempting to make a “normal” life for himself working in the cafe while simultaneously becoming acclimated to his new life as a ghoul:

Tokyo Ghoul is a series that revolves around vampiric like creatures called ghouls that feast upon human flesh. Of course, in typical anime fashion, most conflicts that arise in the series are handled via fast paced fist fights, with the super human creatures, and the hybrid Ken Kaneki, taking their differences to the battlefield. From this most recent trailer, it definitely seems like the film will be using a combination of practical effects and stellar special effects in order to bring that world to life.

The series is quite popular in Japan, allowing for this movie of course, but also springing up a bar that uses the theme of the manga/anime franchise to offer customers a combination of drinks and food that is inspired by the series itself. Considering Tokyo Ghoul revolves around a “ghoul cafe” itself so we couldn’t think of a more perfect way to tie the series into the real world outside.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.