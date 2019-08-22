Tokyo Ghoul S Debuts Official U.S. Trailer

Funimation announced earlier this year that they would be bringing the much anticipated live-action Tokyo Ghoul sequel to the United States this Fall, but were playing coy on the actual release date for the special screenings. Although they have hyped its release in the past with officially English subtitled trailers for the big sequel, now Funimation has confirmed when fans can expect to see Tokyo Ghoul S for themselves.

With this trailer, Funimation has confirmed that they will be bringing Tokyo Ghoul S to various theaters in the United States on September 16, 18, and 20. Ticket availability will vary by location, but at least now fans have a set release date for this much anticipated screening!

Tokyo Ghoul S premiered to a successful fan reception in Japan ever since its premiere last July, and the film largely features Shu Tsukiyama (played by Shota Matsuda in the new film) in a pivotal role. Tsukiyama was a character fans have been wanting to see in live-action since the first film, and now they’ll finally see him come to life in a new way.

Many cast members from the first film will be returning to reprise their roles for the sequel, and include Masataka Kubota as Ken Kaneki, Shunya Shiraishi as Nishiki Nishio, Hiyori Sakurada as Hinami Fueguchi, Nobuyuki Suzuki as Kotaro Amon, Minosuke Bando as Uta, Kunio Murai as Yoshimura, Shuntaro Yanagi as Renji Yomo, and Kai Ogasawara as Hideyoshi ‘Hide’ Nagachika.

The entire cast won’t be returning for the new film, unfortunately, as Maika Yamamoto will be replacing Fumika Shimuzu as Touka Kirishima. Shimuzu has retired from acting since the first film’s release, but responses from those who have already seen the sequel suggests that Shimuzu fits into the role perfectly.

Originally created by Sui Ishida for Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump in 2011, Tokyo Ghoul is set in a world full of Ghouls, beings who eat humans and have been living among them in secret. A student named Ken Kaneki has a chance encounter with one of these ghouls, and a resulting accident leaves him implanted with the organs from the ghoul who attacked him. In order to live a somewhat normal life, Kaneki needs to eat human flesh to survive. Thus he’s brought into the underground, action filled world of the ghouls as the series ponders who the “real” monster is.