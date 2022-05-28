Tokyo Mew Mew New Sets Release Date With New Trailer

✖

Tokyo Mew Mew has set a release date for its new reboot anime series with a new trailer! You might have noticed how many major manga and anime projects have been returning in the last year with brand new anime reboots, and the next in this particular pipeline is a new anime taking on Reiko Yoshida and Mia Ikumi's original manga series. As part of the celebration for the manga's 20th Anniversary of its first publication in Kodansha's Nakayoshi magazine, this new reboot titled Tokyo Mew Mew New is seeking to show off a different take than the first anime attempt.

With this new Tokyo Mew Mew anime series gearing up for its premiere this Summer, the newest trailer for the reboot anime has confirmed that it will be making its debut on July 6th in Japan. There have yet to be any details about how many episodes this new series will be sticking around for, but it's the first new anime in the franchise for quite a while. That means it's likely going to be a hit with fans and you can check out the trailer for the reboot below:

Directed by Takahiro Natori for Yumeta Company and Graphinica studios, Sentai Filmworks has officially acquired Tokyo Mew Mew New for an English language release, and it will be exclusively streaming with HIDIVE upon its release this Summer. They tease the reboot series as such, "The scientists of the μ(Mew) Project use DNA of endangered species to create a team of heroines imbued with amazing super-human abilities. One of them, Ichigo Momomiya, awakens to discover she is armed with all the skills of a Iriomote cat. Ichigo must band together with other Mew Mew girls to repel an alien incursion, all the while hiding their thrilling double lives from friends and family."

The cast for the series includes Yuki Tenma as Ichigo Momomiya, Mirai Hinata as Mint Aizawa, Ryoko Juni as Lettuce Midorikawa, Rian Toda as Pudding (Purin) Fong, Momoka Ishii as Zakuro Fujiwara, Yuma Uchida as Masaya Aoyama, Yuichi Nakamura as Ryo Shirogane, Yusuke Shirai as Keiichiro Akasaka, Kaori Ishihara as Masha, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Quiche, Daiki Yamashita as Tart, Yuichiro Umehara as Pie, Aina Suzuki as Miwa Honjo, Iori Saeki as Moe Yanagida, and Akira Ishida as Seiji Aizawa.

