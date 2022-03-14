Mia Ikumi, One of Tokyo Mew Mew’s Creators, Dies at 42

The anime industry is mourning the loss of one of its greatest talents today. Reports from Japan have confirmed that Mia Ikumi, the co-creator of Tokyo Mew Mew, has passed away. The manga artist was 42 years old. The co-creator died on March 7th after experiencing a sudden subarachnoid hemorrhage.

The news comes from Kodansha as the publisher work with Ikumi often. In its statement, Kodansha shared its love for Ikumi and said the artist was eager to see Tokyo Mew Mew return to television with its revival.

“We sincerely pray for her soul and would like to inform you all of her passing,” Kodansha shared. “Ikumi-sensei has been supervising the anime for the past two years with love and has been looking forward to presenting it to you with the new edition. We, the bereaved, will continue to treat her works with great care, and we will continue to produce them with great care while enduring our grief, so that we can carry on her legacy.”

As you can imagine, fans are grappling with the tragic loss, and Ikumi’s tragically short life hits where it hurts. The artist got her start in manga as just 18 when she penned The Sleeping Princess of Berry Forest. As she grew into her talent, Ikumi came into her own with Tokyo Mew Mew as the series dropped in 2000 alongside writer Reiko Yoshida. Ikumi’s most recent work can be found in Tokyo Mew Mew Re-Turn, and her legacy will live on through the franchise forever.

Our thoughts are with Ikumi’s loved ones during this difficult time. May the artist rest in peace.