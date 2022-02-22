Tokyo Mew Mew New Releases First Trailer: Watch

Tokyo Mew Mew might not have been the longest-running series in the early 2000s, but its legacy shines even so. The shojo remains one of the biggest magical series out there, and many felt it was a matter of time before someone rebooted the IP. That came true last year when reports confirmed Tokyo Mew Mew New was in the works, and the revival’s first trailer has gone live!

As you can see below, the new trailer gives fans a good look at Tokyo Mew Mew New, and it is as pretty as ever. Some familiar faces can be found throughout the promo, and its music is pretty much perfect. The song “Cat!! Shite Super Girls” by Smewthie is used to hype the clip, and the promo ends with a premiere update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/mew_mew_new/status/1496082111744385027?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It turns out Tokyo Mew Mew New will begin screening this July. We were also given a slew of casting announcements including Yuma Uchiha as Masaya Aoyama, Yuichi Nakamura as Ryo Shirogane, Yusuke Shirai as Keiichiro Akasaka, and Kaori Ishihara as Masha. These stars will join the main cast including Yuki Tenma, Mirai Hinata, Ryoko Juni, Rian Toda, and Momoka Ishii.

For those unfamiliar with Tokyo Mew Mew New, the manga got its start in September 2000 under Reiko Yoshida and Mia Ikumi. The magical girl franchise ran for just three years, but its impact on shojo readers lingers to this day. The series’ legacy pushes on thanks to Pierrot’s anime adaptation back in 2002 and the manga’s 2020 sequel. Now, Tokyo Mew Mew New is ready to revamp the franchise for a new generation, so you can read up on its official synopsis below:

“On her first date with the cutest boy in school, Ichigo is exposed to a mysterious ray that meshes her DNA with that of the endangered Iriomote wildcat. She soon discovers that she has developed superhuman abilities and enhanced agility. Her new powers are put to the test when she leads a team with four other girls, each endowed with special abilities of their own. Together, they must now protect the Earth from an alien menace known as Deep Blue.”

What do you make of this first full look at Tokyo Mew Mew New? Will you be tuning into the series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.