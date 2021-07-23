Tokyo Mew Mew Reboot Debuts First Teaser Trailer and Poster

Tokyo Mew Mew's new reboot anime series, Tokyo Mew Mew New, has debuted a new teaser trailer and poster! You might have noticed how several major franchises have been coming back with new revival series to celebrate their milestone anniversaries lately, and one of the next coming our way is a fresh animated take on Reiko Yoshida and Mia Ikumi's original manga series 20 years after the first 52 episode anime run aired. Now that development for this reboot anime has kicked into full swing, Yumeta Company and Graphinica have debuted the first teaser trailer and newest poster!

Revealed during a special live-event for Tokyo Mew Mew New, the first teaser trailer (which you can check out in the video above) and newest poster for the anime has debuted the first full look at the line-up of battle costumes for the Mew Mew girls. This reboot will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the franchise as a whole, but there's currently no release date set just yet. It was announced, however, that Yasuharu Takanashi (who was composed for the Precure franchise, Sailor Moon Eternal, Zombie Land Saga and more) will be behind the music for the reboot. Check out the poster below:

📢✨TVアニメ『東京ミュウミュウ にゅ〜♡』新情報②＆③✨📢 ✨第1弾キービジュアル解禁✨ ✨劇伴音楽を高梨康治さん(Team-MAX) が担当することが決定✨ TV Anime “TOKYO MEW MEW NEW”

The 1st Key Visual is up💕 Takanashi Yasuharu san will be in charge of the music🎶#mewmew_new pic.twitter.com/HqFOyw1IH4 — TVアニメ『東京ミュウミュウ にゅ～♡』公式 TOKYO MEW MEW NEW (@mew_mew_new) July 22, 2021

Directed by Takahiro Natori for Yumeta Company and Graphinica, the currently confirmed staff also includes Yuka Yamada as scriptwriter, Satoshi Ishino as character designer, and Toshiki Kameyama as sound director. The main cast has been set as well with Yuki Tenma as Ichigo, Mirai Hinata as Mint Aizawa, Ryoko Juni as Lettuce Midorikawa, Rian Toda as Pudding Fong, and Momoka Ishii as Zakuro Fujiwara. These actresses have also formed the pop group, Smewthie, who are behind the music in the teaser trailer.

