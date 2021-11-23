Tokyo Mew Mew Reboot Drops New Poster

Tokyo Mew Mew New has dropped a new poster for its upcoming reboot anime series! The older anime fans might have noticed how there have been several major anime reboot projects released in the last few years such as the new Fruits Basket, Shaman King, and even major returns like Bleach and more. Many of these older projects from decades ago have returned for whole new adaptations as celebrations for their respective anniversaries, and one of the next coming in the pipeline is a brand new anime for Reiko Yoshida and Mia Ikumi’s original manga series, Tokyo Mew Mew.

Originally debuting with Kodansha in 2000, Tokyo Mew Mew will be making its come back next year with a brand new reboot anime as part of the celebration for the 20th Anniversary of the original series. Dubbed Tokyo Mew Mew New, the new series is currently scheduled to release next year in Japan and has dropped a new poster to celebrate the upcoming debut of the new anime following that original 52 episode run from several years ago. You can check it out below to get an idea of the new style for this reboot:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/mew_mew_new/status/1463079119512477701?s=20

Currently scheduled for a release in 2022, Tokyo Mew Mew New has yet to set a more concrete release date or revealed its potential international streaming plans as of this writing. What has been confirmed is that the new production will be director by Takahiro Natori for Yumeta Company and Graphinica studios. The rest of the confirmed production staff includes the likes of Yuka Yamada as scriptwriter, Satoshi Ishino as character designer, Toshiki Kameyama as sound director, and Yasuharu Takanashi (who was composed for the Precure franchise, Sailor Moon Eternal, Zombie Land Saga and more) as the composer.

The central voice cast for the main group has been set as well with Yuki Tenma as Ichigo, Mirai Hinata as Mint Aizawa, Ryoko Juni as Lettuce Midorikawa, Rian Toda as Pudding Fong, and Momoka Ishii as Zakuro Fujiwara. These first cast additions have also formed the real life Smewthie pop group in Japan as part of the promotional lead up to the new series. But what do you think?

How are you liking the look of Tokyo Mew Mew New so far? What are you hoping to see in a new anime for this classic manga series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!