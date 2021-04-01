Tokyo Olympics' Opening Plan Surfaces with Anime and Nintendo Nods

✖

The pandemic forced a great many things to delay in 2020, but all eyes are on 2021 to make things better. As vaccination efforts expand across the globe, countries like Japan are looking to hold some of their most-awaited events. Of course, that includes the Olympic Games in Tokyo following their postponement last summer, and it seems the original opening plans for the event would have been a dream for anime lovers and gamers.

The information went live in the Shukan Bunshun, a paper in Japan that is in the headlines these days for breaking news about Tokyo Olympics drama behind the scenes. After all, it was not long ago that the chief creative director of the Tokyo games had to step down after a few horribly embarrassing scandals. Now, the game's committees are scrambling to prepare for the Olympics this year sans international guests, and Shukan Bunshun says the opening originally crafted by choreographer Mikiko would have been a sight to see.

According to Sora News 24, the opening was first shown to the International Olympic Committee last spring once it was decided to postpone the summer games. The reception was wonderful, but ongoing staff shake-ups will prevent it from moving forward. However, this opening did have a genius nod to the pandemic era we're living in, and it came through Akira.

The opening ceremony was meant to begin with Shotaro Kaneda from Akira riding into the arena on his iconic red motorbike. The dome would be filled with projections turning it into Neo Tokyo 2020, and the artwork would have been done by Katsuhiro Otomo who created Akira. "Welcome to Neo Tokyo" would have continued as the theme whilst various dances went on before a special guest arrived at the end.

And who might that have been? Well, Mario was expected to show up on stage to end the ceremony as he popped up from a warp pipe. He would have gone on to platform between screens in the stadium, but alas, these plans are nothing but a wish these days. There is no word on how Japan's pop culture contributions will be featured in the Tokyo Games at this point, but we hope Akira and Nintendo get a nod somewhere along the way!

