Tokyo Revengers Anime Releases Intense New Visual

✖

The upcoming anime adaptation of Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers has released an intense new key visual! Tokyo Revengers is one of the most anticipated anime releases overall just because of how unique it will seem when compared to the other releases in the calendar. Featuring main character Takemichi Hanagaki, a listless adult who has recently found out that the girl he dated in middle school has been killed in an accident. Mourning over the only person he's ever been in a real relationship with, he soon finds he can actually travel back in time through some unique means.

This time slipping ability actually informs the newest key visuals for the upcoming Tokyo Revengers anime releasing this April. While previous trailers and key visuals have shown Takemichi in his younger delinquency days (of which the bulk of the series takes place), the intense new key visual teases one of the key parts of the older Takemichi's life as flames burn around him. You can check it out below:

While Takemichi's time slipping adventures begin because of the death of his former school sweetheart, Hinata Tachibana, things get quite more complicated the more he dives into his past to change the course of the future. This visual shows one of these potential futures where Takemichi fails to save Hinata, and is a good clue of the kind of intense series fans can expect when the adaptation makes its debut this Spring.

Tokyo Revengers' anime has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this writing, but when it does release this April it will be directed by Kouichi Hatsumi for Liden Films. What do you think of this newest look at Tokyo Revengers? Which anime are you most excited to see this Spring and later this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!