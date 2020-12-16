Tokyo Revengers Releases First Trailer with Release Date

✖

Earlier this year, reports surfaced that Tokyo Revengers was working on an anime adaptation, and fans of the hit manga were understandably eager to learn more about the project. After all, the cult-favorite has only grown in popularity since its debut, and it seems the Tokyo Revengers anime is ready to show itself to fans. The anime's very first trailer has gone live, and it confirms the series will make its debut in April 2021.

You can check out the trailer for Tokyo Revengers below. The anime's official website posted this reel earlier today along with some exciting news. It turns out LIDEN FILMS is the studio doing production on this series, and the team's work is paying off so far.

For anyone unfamiliar with Tokyo Revengers, you can catch up on the Kodansha title before the show goes live next spring. The story focuses on aa boy named Takemichi Hanagaki who has found himself in a rough spot, and things only get worse when he learns his ex-girlfriend (and first love) has been murdered. Hinata Tachibana was the unfortunate victim of the Tokyo Manji gang, a group of thugs who have been upsetting peace in Tokyo for years.

As you can imagine, Hanagaki is beaten down over the death, but things take a turn for the better when the boy finds himself flung 12 years into the past. Our hero finds himself back in a relationship with Hinata in this time, and Hanagaki is determined to save her. In order to do this, the boy infiltrates the budding Tokyo Manji gang to change the future and save Hinata from an early grave.

What do you make of this first trailer? Is Tokyo Revengers on your watchlist for next year?