Tokyo Revengers Officially Announces New Anime

Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers has officially confirmed it will be getting an anime adaptation slated for next year! As one of the more stealth hits of the last few years, Tokyo Revengers first made its debut back in 2017 with Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine. The series has built up quite the cult following in the couple of years since, and that heat will continue to rise as the series prepares for a brand new anime. Announced through the series' official website and Twitter account, unfortunately there are not too many details just yet about the team behind the new anime adaptation just yet.

But while there might not be any concrete details about who is behind bringing the Tokyo Revengers anime to life (although it has been licensed by Pony Canyon) and when we will be able to see it just yet, original series creator Ken Wakui contributed to the teaser promo for the anime's announcement with a slick new visual featuring the series' characters. You'll also see some of the manga's biggest moments yet.

You can check out the full Tokyo Revengers anime announcement promo in the video above and you can also find Wakui's official visual created for the announcement below.

For those interested in the series Kodansha Comics USA has licensed the manga for an official English language release and describe Tokyo Revengers as such, "Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his girlfriend from way back in middle school, Hinata Tachibana, has died. The only girlfriend he ever had was just killed by a villainous group known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. He lives in a crappy apartment with thin walls, and his six-years-younger boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he’s a complete and total virgin … At the height of his rock-bottom life, he suddenly time-leaps twelve years back to his middle school days!! To save Hinata, and change the life he spent running away, hopeless part-timer Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto’s most sinister delinquent gang!!"

