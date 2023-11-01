Tokyo Revengers Gets an Intimidating UFC Shoutout

There is a lot of anime out there, but so far, nothing like Tokyo Revengers has come our way before. Created by Ken Wake, the sci-fi thriller has recruited a fandom the world over. It seems the Tokyo Manji Gang could not be more popular at this point, and now, a star from the UFC has given the hit anime a viral shoutout.

As you can see below, the tribute comes from none other than Max Holloway. The American mixed martial artist is a well-known anime fan, and Holloway's entire family gets into it. After all, the fighter took to Instagram this month with a family portrait that sees the crew dressed like Tokyo Manji members.

Donning Tokyo Revengers' most iconic outfit, the Holloway family is seen in black here. The group has their own cosplays that makes them legit members of the Tokyo Manji Gang. We're sure Takemichi helped hook up the UFC star with this look, and we've got to admit the Holloway family pulls off this look nicely.

Of course, this family is not the only one that has embraced Tokyo Revengers. The Kodansha manga is one of the publisher's biggest now that it is finished. With over 70 million copies circulating, Tokyo Revengers is a force to reckon with. When you pair the manga with its hit anime by Liden Films, it is easy to see why Tokyo Revengers has become a household name. And thanks to this latest UFC tribute, Holloway has just made the Tokyo Manji Gang all the more intimidating.

If you are not caught up with Wakui's hit series, you can catch up on the anime through Disney+ and Hulu these days. As for the manga, Tokyo Revengers can be read on the K Manga app. So for more info on Tokyo Revengers, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Watching the news, Hanagaki Takemichi learns his junior-high girlfriend Tachibana Hinata has died. A sudden shove sends him 12 years into the past to face the Tokyo Manji Gang that once made his life hell, which is also responsible for Hinata's death in the present. To save Hinata and change the future, Takemichi must rise to the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang! But things aren't so simple when he befriends the gang's leader, Mikey. What turned Mikey from a petulant child to the leader of the most infamous gang in Tokyo?"

What do you think about this special tribute to Tokyo Revengers? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!