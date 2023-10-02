Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Promo Unveils a Big New Villain

Tokyo Revengers season three is on its way, and that means the gang is quite literally getting back together. October 4th marks the return date of Liden Films' hit anime. Now, the team is hyping fans for the show's comeback, and it has done so with a brand-new look at a villain we have all been waiting on.

Yes, the time has come. If you have read Tokyo Revengers, then you know it is time for Haruchiyo Sanzu to show up. The character is on the horizon, and his first character sheet shows the antagonist in all his masked glory.

Gifted with long blonde hair, Haruchiyo can be seen wearing a black-gold uniform with a red band on his arm. As always, the gangster has a black mask over his face, and his body is brought to attention. This new piece of character art proves Tokyo Revengers is going to dive into Haruchiyo's story, and it is most certainly a wild one.

If you are not familiar with Haruchiyo, well – manga readers could tell you a few stories. The character is considered a major antagonist in the manga's second saga as well as its final stretch. When we meet Haruchiyo, he is member of the Tokyo Manji Gang, but his idols of Mikey sours things quickly. The boy eventually turns to the Kanto Manji Gang and rises to become its Top 2 member. So as you can imagine, Haruchiyo is a sneaky gangster with an impressive amount of power to his name.

Obviously, Tokyo Revengers season three will delve into Haruchiyo's story vigor. If you want to check the anime out for yourself, the series will stream on Hulu stateside as well as Disney+ internationally. So for more details on Tokyo Revengers, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Watching the news, Hanagaki Takemichi learns his junior-high girlfriend Tachibana Hinata has died. A sudden shove sends him 12 years into the past to face the Tokyo Manji Gang that once made his life hell, which is also responsible for Hinata's death in the present. To save Hinata and change the future, Takemichi must rise to the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang! But things aren't so simple when he befriends the gang's leader, Mikey. What turned Mikey from a petulant child to the leader of the most infamous gang in Tokyo?"

Are you excited for Tokyo Revengers to kick off its third season? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!