Tokyo Revengers Anime Shares New Look at Tenjiku Arc

Tokyo Revengers might have already ended its manga's story, but the anime adaptation continues and has plenty of stories left to tell. Starting early next month, Hanagki Takemichi will once again be traveling into his past to make sure the love of his life survives in the present, and the anime adaptation has shared a new look at the upcoming "Tenjiku Arc". From the events that took place in the manga's storyline for the Tenjiku Arc, some major events are set to arrive in the anime adaptation.

Tokyo Revengers first hit the scene as a franchise in 2017 with the manga from Ken Wakui introducing a unique concept to the anime world. What if you could save the love of your life from dying in a gang war, but had to travel into your own past to make sure that said events didn't come to pass? In 2021, Tokyo Revengers' anime adaptation began and the franchise was able to even net two live-action films that saw major success in Japan.

Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc Preview

One of the more interesting aspects of Tokyo Revengers is the fact that Takemichi finds himself altering the present and needing, in turn, to continuously return to the past to change events to get the desired present. As viewers have seen so far, Takemichi has changed some things for the better but has also made some things worse. Ultimately, he has yet to achieve his main goal and thus, the Tenjiku Arc will see him continuing his mission.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out this time-traveling epic, you can catch previous episodes of Tokyo Revengers on Hulu. Here's an official description for the franchise following Hanagaki Takemichi, "Watching the news, Hanagaki Takemichi learns his junior-high girlfriend Tachibana Hinata has died. A sudden shove sends him 12 years into the past to face the Tokyo Manji Gang that once made his life hell, which is also responsible for Hinata's death in the present. To save Hinata and change the future, Takemichi must rise to the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang! But things aren't so simple when he befriends the gang's leader, Mikey. What turned Mikey from a petulant child to the leader of the most infamous gang in Tokyo?"

