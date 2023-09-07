Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc Trailer, Poster Released

Tokyo Revengers might have already ended its manga, but the anime adaptation still has a bright future ahead of it for viewers, if not the characters that make up the story. The Liden Films production is set to hit this October, arriving on Disney+ for international markets and Hulu for North America, much like Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Heavenly Delusion. With the upcoming Tenjiku Arc, Hanagaki Takemichi has a new challenge awaiting him thanks in part to a power vacuum created by recent events in the series.

Tokyo Revengers has become a major player in the anime world since the manga first debuted in 2017 from creator Ken Wakui. Introducing anime fans to a time-travel story wherein protagonist Hanagaki travels through time in an attempt to save the love of his life from a gang-related death, the Tenjiku Arc is looking to up the ante following the Christmas Showdown Arc. While Takemichi does have the ability to travel through time, he is finding it quite difficult to create a present wherein Tachibana Hinata doesn't die and might be throwing a monkey wrench into creating a gang-less world.

Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku is Coming

While the initial manga ended earlier this year, a spin-off series emerged to further explore this universe in A Letter From Keisuke Baji. On top of both the anime and manga successes, the franchise has also garnered two live-action films that found success in Japan, with the latest film arriving in theaters earlier this summer.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into Tokyo Revengers, an official description of the series reads as such, "Watching the news, Hanagaki Takemichi learns his junior-high girlfriend Tachibana Hinata has died. A sudden shove sends him 12 years into the past to face the Tokyo Manji Gang that once made his life hell, which is also responsible for Hinata's death in the present. To save Hinata and change the future, Takemichi must rise to the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang! But things aren't so simple when he befriends the gang's leader, Mikey. What turned Mikey from a petulant child to the leader of the most infamous gang in Tokyo?"

Are you hyped for the new season of Tokyo Revengers? What are your predictions for the Tenjiku Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Revengers.