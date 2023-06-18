Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc Trailer Released

Tokyo Revengers isn't letting up. After bringing a new season to life this year, all eyes are on the future. The next arc of Tokyo Revengers is gearing up for its television debut, and now we have been given a first look at the anime's take on the Tenjiku arc.

Yes, that is right. The fifth arc of Tokyo Revengers is getting ready to take over the anime fandom. The Tenjiku arc is slated to hit the small screen this October as Disney+ and Hulu will exclusively stream the release. So if you need to catch up on Tokyo Revengers, we suggest you start watching things ASAP!

If you are not familiar with this arc of Tokyo Revengers, you should know the Tenjiku arc is wild. This saga follows the downfall of Toman after Mikey wiped out the division. A power vacuum is created in the wake of Toman's destruction, and it gives rise to the Tenjiku gang. The gang from Yokohama throws all of Japan's gang culture into chaos as sects start falling like dominoes. So of course, it falls to Mikey and Takemichi to navigate this new threat in their own ways.

As you can see above, the trailer for the Tenjiku arc is plenty intense, so fans can look forward to Tokyo Revengers' fall return. The show will make its comeback in the fall cour, so we have a few months before Tokyo Revengers reappears. This gives fans plenty of time to stream the anime's current seasons on Disney+ or Hulu depending on their region. So if you want to know more about Tokyo Revengers, you can find the manga's official synopsis below:

"Watching the news, Hanagaki Takemichi learns his junior-high girlfriend Tachibana Hinata has died. A sudden shove sends him 12 years into the past to face the Tokyo Manji Gang that once made his life hell, which is also responsible for Hinata's death in the present. To save Hinata and change the future, Takemichi must rise to the top of Kanto's most sinister delinquent gang! But things aren't so simple when he befriends the gang's leader, Mikey. What turned Mikey from a petulant child to the leader of the most infamous gang in Tokyo?"

What do you think about this first look at Tokyo Revengers' Tenjiku arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.